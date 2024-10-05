ADVERTISEMENT

State forms search panel for VC appointment in KVASU without Governor’s nominee

Published - October 05, 2024 08:37 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has constituted a search-cum-selection committee for the appointment of Vice Chancellor in the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU), Pookode, Wayanad. Notably, the five-member panel chaired by former Vice Chancellor of the Kerala University B. Ekbal does not have a nominee of the Governor, who is ex officio Chancellor, KVASU.

As per the September 28 order issued by the Animal Husbandry Department, the committee consists of Neelima Gupta, Vice Chancellor, Dr. Harisingh Gour Vishwavidyalaya, Madhya Pradesh (University Grants Commission nominee); B. Ekbal, former VC, University of Kerala (KVASU nominee); former VC of the Kerala Agricultural University P. Rajendran (State government nominee), Raman Sukumar, Professor (Retd), Centre for Ecological Sciences, Indian Institute of Science (Kerala State Higher Education Council nominee), and Raghavendra Bhatta, Deputy Director General (Animal Science), Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR nominee).

The order goes on to add that Dr. Ekbal will chair the committee. Significantly, the composition of the panel is in line with the provisions of University (Amendment) Bill, though passed by the State Assembly, is yet to get the assent of the President.

In July, the government had issued orders for the formation of a search-cum-selection committee for the permanent appointment of KVASU Vice Chancellor by exercising its powers under Article 162 of the Constitution which deals with the ‘Extent of executive power of State.’

The government order forming the panel has also come on the heels of Governor Arif Mohammed Khan staying a KVASU move to reinstate M.K. Narayanan, former Dean of the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Pookode, and R. Kanthanathan, assistant warden of the hostel. Both officials had been suspended following the death of J.S. Sidharthan, a second-year student, in February this year.

