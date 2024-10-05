GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

State forms search panel for VC appointment in KVASU without Governor’s nominee

Published - October 05, 2024 08:37 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has constituted a search-cum-selection committee for the appointment of Vice Chancellor in the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU), Pookode, Wayanad. Notably, the five-member panel chaired by former Vice Chancellor of the Kerala University B. Ekbal does not have a nominee of the Governor, who is ex officio Chancellor, KVASU.

As per the September 28 order issued by the Animal Husbandry Department, the committee consists of Neelima Gupta, Vice Chancellor, Dr. Harisingh Gour Vishwavidyalaya, Madhya Pradesh (University Grants Commission nominee); B. Ekbal, former VC, University of Kerala (KVASU nominee); former VC of the Kerala Agricultural University P. Rajendran (State government nominee), Raman Sukumar, Professor (Retd), Centre for Ecological Sciences, Indian Institute of Science (Kerala State Higher Education Council nominee), and Raghavendra Bhatta, Deputy Director General (Animal Science), Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR nominee).

The order goes on to add that Dr. Ekbal will chair the committee. Significantly, the composition of the panel is in line with the provisions of University (Amendment) Bill, though passed by the State Assembly, is yet to get the assent of the President.

In July, the government had issued orders for the formation of a search-cum-selection committee for the permanent appointment of KVASU Vice Chancellor by exercising its powers under Article 162 of the Constitution which deals with the ‘Extent of executive power of State.’

The government order forming the panel has also come on the heels of Governor Arif Mohammed Khan staying a KVASU move to reinstate M.K. Narayanan, former Dean of the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Pookode, and R. Kanthanathan, assistant warden of the hostel. Both officials had been suspended following the death of J.S. Sidharthan, a second-year student, in February this year.

Published - October 05, 2024 08:37 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.