State Formation Day observed in Alappuzha

November 01, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Various programmes marked Kerala Piravi (Kerala Formation Day) in Alappuzha on Wednesday.

District Collector John V. Samuel inaugurated the Kerala Piravi and official language week celebrations at St. Joseph’s College for Women, Alappuzha. Poet Kuripuzha Sreekumar delivered the keynote address. Earlier in the day, the District Collector administered official language oath to government employees at Alappuzha District Collectorate.

Programmes were also held at local bodies in the district. Celebrations at Punnapra South grama panchayat were attended by local body president P.G. Cyrus, vice president Sudharma Bhuvanachandran, panchayat secretary V.M. Saji and others. A programme organised under the aegis of Sree Narayana College, Cherthala Malayalam department was inaugurated by writer and television presenter Santhoshi Rani Saha.

