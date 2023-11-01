ADVERTISEMENT

State Formation Day observed in Alappuzha

November 01, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

Punnapra South grama panchayat president P.G. Cyrus cutting a cake on the occassion of Kerala Piravi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SURESH ALLEPPEY

Various programmes marked Kerala Piravi (Kerala Formation Day) in Alappuzha on Wednesday.

District Collector John V. Samuel inaugurated the Kerala Piravi and official language week celebrations at St. Joseph’s College for Women, Alappuzha. Poet Kuripuzha Sreekumar delivered the keynote address. Earlier in the day, the District Collector administered official language oath to government employees at Alappuzha District Collectorate.

Programmes were also held at local bodies in the district. Celebrations at Punnapra South grama panchayat were attended by local body president P.G. Cyrus, vice president Sudharma Bhuvanachandran, panchayat secretary V.M. Saji and others. A programme organised under the aegis of Sree Narayana College, Cherthala Malayalam department was inaugurated by writer and television presenter Santhoshi Rani Saha.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US