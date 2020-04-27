State for partial curbs till May 15

The State government has pitched for a partial lockdown till May 15. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the government had argued against an abrupt lifting of the COVID-19 lockdown regulations on May 3.

It had instead sought a progressive dialling down of lockdown stipulations aimed at liberating relatively safe localities first and high-risk areas later. Kerala has asked the Centre to give States more latitude in the matter.

Mr. Vijayan said Kerala had sent its suggestions to the Centre on Sunday and was awaiting it to issue new guidelines for States.

The government could not ignore the spectre of a resurgence of the disease. Tens of thousands of non-resident Keralites (NoRKs) were expected to arrive in the State as soon as the Centre allowed special flights.

As of Monday, an estimated two lakh NoRKs in the Gulf had registered themselves on the NoRKA website to return home. A significant number of Keralites stranded in other States were also expected to come back. Many were from epidemic epicentres. Kerala could ill afford to have its COVID-19 caseload shoot up with their arrival. It could not let its guard down.

The State was ready to receive them. It had made a 14-day quarantine mandatory for all arrivals. Health workers would test them at airports, seaports and inter-State land borders. Those with flu symptoms would be hospitalised, the Chief Minister said. Carrying mothers, amnestied prisoners, aged and critically ill persons, COVID-19 displaced blue-collar workers with no means and students would be given preference on homebound flights. Mr. Vijayan asked the Centre to bear the air-ticket charge of poor persons hard-pressed to afford it.

Farmers in Kodagu

The Chief Minister flagged the plight of farmers from Malappuram and Kasaragod trapped in the Kodagu district in Karnataka. They had gone there to cultivate ginger and plantains on leased land. The lockdown had upended their lives. Kerala had asked the Centre to ensure that the farmers had food and medicines till it lifted the lockdown.

The videoconference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday focussed more on what Chief Ministers of “smaller States” had to suggest. Chief Secretary Tom Jose represented Kerala.

Kerala has also urged the Centre to operate special trains to transport an estimated 3.5 lakh migrant workers in Kerala to their homes. Most are living without wages or work in scores of labour camps spread across the State.

Supplies

Mr. Vijayan stressed the need to keep Kerala, a predominantly consumer State, well supplied to ensure food security. He said cross-border movement of freight was essential to keep the State’s rice, wheat, sugar, pulses and edible oil stock at the optimal storage level.

The government has made masks mandatory for persons who ventured out when the Centre eased lockdown restrictions. He also warned legal action against those who abandoned used masks in public places.