State focussing on welfare of inmates and their skill dveelopment: Balagopal

December 11, 2022 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has been conducting Jail Welfare Day celebrations for the reformation of prison inmates, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal has said.

Inaugurating the conclusion of Welfare Day celebrations at Kottarakara special sub-jail here on Sunday, he added that measures had been taken to ensure that the inmates led a normal life without going back to further crimes. “They are being trained in the jail in various fields according to their aptitude, and services will be provided through the Department for skill development of the inmates. Improvement of infrastructure at Kottarakkara Special Sub Jail is under consideration and development works will be implemented as space becomes available,” said the Minister.

Municipal chairperson A. Shaju presided over the function while Judicial First Class Magistrate C.B. Rajesh, ward councillor Vanaja Rajeev, Kottarakkara Special Sub Jail Superintendent T.A. Imam Razi, and Mavelikkara Special Sub Jail Superintendent T.J. Praveesh, were present on the occasion.

