State fixes uniform tariff for ambulance services

The State government will implement a uniform tariff for hiring ambulance services across the State.

Transport Minister K.B. Ganesh Kumar announced the uniform rates for ambulances after a meeting with union representatives of ambulance owners and employees in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. The minimum charge for the ambulance is fixed for 10 km. There will be no waiting charge for the first hour.

Ambulances in the ‘D’ category with ICU and ventilator facilities will charge a minimum of ₹2,500, ₹50 for each subsequent kilometre, and waiting charge of ₹350 for an hour. The service of technician and doctor will be available in the ambulance.

Ambulances in the ‘C’ category with AC and oxygen facilities will have a minimum charge of ₹1,500, waiting charge of ₹200 per hour, and a per km charge of ₹40.

For non-AC ambulances in the ‘B’ category, the minimum fare will be ₹1,000, waiting charge of ₹200 per hour, and per km charge will be ₹30. AC ambulances in the ‘A’ category such as Omni, Eco, Bolero, etc., approved by the regional transport offices, will have a minimum fare of ₹800, waiting charge of ₹200, and a per km charge of ₹25.

For non-AC vehicles in the same category, the minimum charge will be ₹600, waiting charge ₹150 per hour, and per km charge will be ₹20.

The below the poverty line (BPL) card holders can avail a 20% discount on ‘C’ and ‘D’ category ambulances. Cancer patients and patients below 12 years of age will get a reduction of ₹2 per km.

At the meeting, ambulance owners informed the government that they will not charge any rent for transporting patients from accident sites to the nearest hospital. Ambulance drivers will be given special training and ID cards by the Motor Vehicles department.

The uniform for ambulance drivers will be navy blue shirt and black pants. Ambulance tariffs will be displayed in such a way that those accompanying the patient can see them.

Separate WhatsApp numbers will be introduced along with the existing number 9188961100 for ambulance assistance. Efforts are also being made to prevent misuse as much as possible by ensuring log books in ambulances, the Minister said.