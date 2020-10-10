State first to go digital in public education

CM to officially declare this tomorrow

Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala has become the first State to have high-tech classrooms in all its public schools.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will declare the State first in the public education sector to become completely digital at 11 a.m. on Monday.

The Chief Minister will also announce through video conference the completion of high-tech school and high-tech lab projects.

These were implemented in the State as part of the Public Education Rejuvenation Mission. Over 3.74 lakh digital equipments were distributed in 16,027 schools for the smart classroom project.

In the first phase, 45,000 high-tech classrooms for classes 8 to 12 were readied in 4,752 government and aided high schools and higher secondary schools. The initiative was launched on January 21, 2018.

High-tech labs were started in 11,275 primary and upper primary schools for classes 1 to 7. The programme was kicked on July 5 last year.

The high-tech classroom project is being implemented by Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) with financial assistance from Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KIIFB). MP and MLA funds besides that of local self-government institutions were also utilised for set up the classrooms, expected to be a significant milestone in the area of education, a statement here said.

Minister for General Education C. Ravindranath will preside over the function. Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan will be the chief guest. Minister for Finance T.M. Thomas Isaac will deliver the keynote address.