State firm on SilverLine project, says M.V. Govindan

November 19, 2022 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Amid reports that the State government may freeze the SilverLine semi-high-speed rail project, Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] State secretary M.V. Govindan on Saturday said the State had no plans to drop the project.

Stating that the project would be implemented as soon as approval of the Centre was received, Mr. Govindan said SilverLine was a project conceived foreseeing the development of Kerala for the next 50 years.

A proposal of Kerala Rail Development Corporation Limited (K-Rail) to issue a renotification for the social impact study (SIS) of the project is pending before Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the time allotted for various agencies for conducting the study has expired.

There were reports that the government may not issue renotification for the SIS as the Centre is yet to give final approval for the project. The Revenue department is of the view that officials deputed for land acquisition works should be repatriated to their parent department if the Centre continues to drag its feet on the project.

Denying the reports, Communist Party of India (CPI) State secretary Kanam Rajendran and the office of the Revenue Minister made it clear that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) had not decided to drop the SilverLine project.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said the Opposition would continue its protest against the project until the government withdrew from the project.

