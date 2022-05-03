State Finance Commission submits report

State Finance Commission chairman S. M. Vijayanand hands over the commission’s report to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan.

May 03, 2022 21:21 IST

The sixth State Finance Commission on Tuesday submitted its final report to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan.

Chairman of the Commission S.M. Vijayanand handed over the report to the Governor. Commission sources said the report includes recommendations on improving planning and development in local self-government institutions and their governance in addition to an assessment of 25 years of decentralised planning.

The report will be tabled in the Assembly after scrutiny by the Finance Department and the Cabinet.