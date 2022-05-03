State Finance Commission submits report
The sixth State Finance Commission on Tuesday submitted its final report to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan.
Chairman of the Commission S.M. Vijayanand handed over the report to the Governor. Commission sources said the report includes recommendations on improving planning and development in local self-government institutions and their governance in addition to an assessment of 25 years of decentralised planning.
The report will be tabled in the Assembly after scrutiny by the Finance Department and the Cabinet.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.