Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday presented the State Film Awards for the year 2021 at a function held at the Nishagandhi auditorium in the capital. The J.C. Daniel Award was presented to filmmaker K.P. Kumaran and the first Television Lifetime Achievement Award to veteran journalist Sashikumar. (Photo on page 4/6)
State film awards presented
