Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will present the State Film Awards for the year 2021 at a function to be held at the Nishagandhi auditorium in the capital on September 24.

Minister for Cultural Affairs V.N. Vasavan will preside over the function. The Chief Minister will present the J.C. Daniel Award to filmmaker K.P. Kumaran. The function will be followed a musical programme titled ‘Sound of Music’.