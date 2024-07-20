ADVERTISEMENT

State farm awards to have 4 new ones from this year

Published - July 20, 2024 09:03 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Agriculture department has decided to institute four new awards — including two commemorating former Chief Minister C. Achutha Menon and agricultural scientist M.S. Swaminathan — under the State farm awards from this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The C. Achutha Menon award is for local bodies that perform well in the farm sector while the M.S. Swaminathan award will be given for the best agricultural research. The other two awards are for the Krishi Bhavan that effectively implements special projects and the best farmer from the transgender community.

The addition of four awards takes the total number to 41, the department said on Saturday.

The department has invited applications for this year’s awards. The applications will be accepted at the Krishi Bhavans concerned. The last date is July 25. The Krishi Bhavans and the panchayats can nominate farmers for the various awards.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US