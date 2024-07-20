State farm awards to have 4 new ones from this year

The Agriculture department has decided to institute four new awards — including two commemorating former Chief Minister C. Achutha Menon and agricultural scientist M.S. Swaminathan — under the State farm awards from this year.

The C. Achutha Menon award is for local bodies that perform well in the farm sector while the M.S. Swaminathan award will be given for the best agricultural research. The other two awards are for the Krishi Bhavan that effectively implements special projects and the best farmer from the transgender community.

The addition of four awards takes the total number to 41, the department said on Saturday.

The department has invited applications for this year’s awards. The applications will be accepted at the Krishi Bhavans concerned. The last date is July 25. The Krishi Bhavans and the panchayats can nominate farmers for the various awards.