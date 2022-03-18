State Farm Awards announced

The awards will be given away in April

The awards will be given away in April

Agriculture Minister P. Prasad on Friday announced the State-level farm awards for 2021 instituted by the Agriculture Department.

Sivananda of Puthige, Kasaragod, has won the State-level Sibi Kallingal Memorial Karshakothama Award for the best farmer, and the Poleppadam Padasekhara Samithi has bagged the Mitraniketan K. Viswanathan Memorial Nelkathir Award for the best group farming collective.

Asha Baiju of Mayithara, Cherthala, and Manu Joy, Parappa, Kasaragod, have won the awards for the best farmers under the age of 35.

E. Sachidananda Gopalakrishnan of Kadanmanpara, Meenakshipuram, Palakkad, won the 'Keralakesari' award for best coconut farmer, while George J., of Venniyoor, Pallichal, Thiruvananthapuram, won the 'Haritha Mitra' award for the best vegetable farmer.

The other major awards are as follows: Aseena N., Avaneeswaram, Kollam (floriculture); K. Raman, Cheruvayal, Wayanad (best farmer in the SC/ST category); Blaisy George, Pothikkal, Palakkad (best woman farmer); P. Selvaraj, Mayithara, Cherthala (best farm labourer); Berin Pathrose, Assistant Professor, Agricultural Entomology, Kerala Agricultural University (Best Agricultural Scientist).

Other awardees are Kurien T. J., Cherupuzha, Kannur (best organic farmer); Eliamma Sibi, Parappa, Kasaragod (apiculture), Jasheer A.K., Othukkungal, Malappuram (mushroom cultivation); K.M. Ashraf, Kannikulangara, Thrissur (post-harvest intervention). The Central Prison, Viyyur, won the award for vegetable cultivation among public sector institutions. Punnoose Jacob of Idukki was adjudged the best farmer in the rooftop farming category.

Actor Jayaram, J. Vijayan of Mylamoodu, Pangode, and P.D. Das, agricultural assistant, Parasite Breeding Station, State Seed Farm, Kasaragod, won special mention. The awards would be presented in April, Mr. Prasad said.