ADVERTISEMENT

State faces unexpected dip in power supply on Wednesday

Updated - August 14, 2024 10:16 pm IST

Published - August 14, 2024 10:15 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State faced an abrupt shortage in power supply on Wednesday evening, leading to intermittent outages in several areas.

According to the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB), there was a shortage in supply of 500 MW to 650 MW between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. after a generator at the Maithon plant in Jharkhand developed problems.

The KSEB, which described the dip as “unexpected,” had alerted consumers on Wednesday evening that the development may require supply regulations. KSEB officials said the problems is not likely to persist beyond Wednesday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US