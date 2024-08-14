GIFT a SubscriptionGift
State faces unexpected dip in power supply on Wednesday

Updated - August 14, 2024 10:16 pm IST

Published - August 14, 2024 10:15 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State faced an abrupt shortage in power supply on Wednesday evening, leading to intermittent outages in several areas.

According to the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB), there was a shortage in supply of 500 MW to 650 MW between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. after a generator at the Maithon plant in Jharkhand developed problems.

The KSEB, which described the dip as “unexpected,” had alerted consumers on Wednesday evening that the development may require supply regulations. KSEB officials said the problems is not likely to persist beyond Wednesday.

