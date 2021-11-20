State expects Central nod for AIIMS

Kozhikode

20 November 2021 19:04 IST

Health Minister visits site at Kinalur in Kozhikode district

The Union Government is expected to clear the proposal to set up an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Kinalur in Kozhikode district soon, Health Minister Veena George has said.

The Minister on Saturday visited the site owned by the Kerala State Industrial Corporation (KSIDC), where the State Government has proposed to set up the institute. Ms. George said that between 150 acres and 200 acres were available here. Construction works could start immediately and the Centre had been informed about it. \

The KSIDC has around 140 acres of land at Kinalur and Kanthalot villages. It would be transferred to the name of the Director of Medical Education. The Kozhikode District Collector had completed land marking.

Ms. George said that more land would have to be acquired for the project. Meetings involving various departments chaired by the Chief Minister were being held, she said. The State Government has notified acquisition of another 100 acres.

In August, a three-member panel led by Health Secretary Rajan N. Khobragade had found the site ideal for setting up the AIIMS. A final decision would be taken after a team from the Union Health Ministry visits the site.

K.M. Sachindev, Balussery MLA, Asha Thomas, Additional Chief Secretary, and District Collector N. Tej Lohit Reddy were present.