State enters new phase of pandemic management

Further ease of restrictions from August 11

The State has narrowed COVID-19 impelled weekend lockdown to Sunday alone.

Next week marks a new phase of pandemic management. It aspires to balance pestilence control against economic revival primarily by restricting stringent regulations to hotspots.

The compulsion to curb the pestilence and open the economy at the same time often seems to pull the government in opposite directions as it tightropes between the patently incompatible requirements.

The administration could no more ignore the clamour for restoring livelihood. The call seemed to have reached a crescendo, with traders and Opposition parties demanding the repeal of "unscientific" restrictions.

Further slackening of COVID-19 curbs are likely from August 11 even as the virus spread remained high in 266 wards spread across 52 local self-government jurisdictions.

The relaxations include opening up of tourist centres and malls from Wednesday to visitors. However, patrons should produce either a COVID-19 vaccination certificate or a recent RT-PCR negative declaration as an immunity pass for entry.

The rider also applies to the retail sector. The golden rule is ensuring a minimum of 25 square feet of space to an individual.

The government has allowed the hospitality sector to set tables outdoors. They could also serve customers inside parked cars. Establishments should employ only fully vaccinated staff and adhere to the mask and physical distancing mandate. Violators would risk hefty fines and closure.

However, it is unclear whether the government had allowed tourist resorts to permit indoor dining, open bars and swimming pools, and hold recreational activities and cultural events.

The government is also under duress to open stadiums, walking circuits, public pools, sporting turfs, beaches, parks and other weekend tourist destinations such as museums and zoos.

The lockdown regulations have also negatively impacted the filming and screening of movies. Street food vendors, hair salons, beauty parlours and spas are also clamouring for further ease of restrictions.

There will be no Sunday lockdown on August 15 and 22, given Independence Day and Onam. Nevertheless, the restriction on visitors to places of worship (maximum 40) and attendees at social events (40) remained.

An official said any further ease of restrictions would hinge primarily on the pace of vaccination. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will review the pandemic situation on Tuesday.