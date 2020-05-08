Kerala

State employs two teams to care for those coming in

This is to tackle the challenges in the wake of an influx of people from abroad and other States

The State government has formed two grassroots-level committees to ensure that people who came from abroad and other States follow the home-quarantine process as per the norms.

The community groups that were formed earlier to coordinate measures taken to check the spread of COVID-19 have been renamed as ward-level committees. The groups are led by the ward member.

The ward-level committees must ensure the home quarantine of people who come from abroad and other States. A person engaged by the committee has to visit the homes daily to enquire about the health condition of those in quarantine. The committee should alert the Health Department if those under home isolation are experiencing health issues. Those visiting the homes should wear protective gear as prescribed by the government.

The committees should also collect information about the elderly having medical issues and ensure that they have proper food and medicine. This service should be extended to people with illnesses too. They have to be provided counselling, if required. The persons visiting the homes should ensure that those in need have the contact numbers of doctors under the telemedicine initiative.

Helping the ward-level committees with details and other information about persons coming from abroad and other States should be the committees at the level of each local body. The 13-member committees led by the elected representatives of the civic bodies should ensure that a register of persons in home quarantine is maintained and updated at the ward level.

The committees have to ascertain that daily reports on the health condition of those in home quarantine are being filed before the Health Department and district administration. It should ensure that patients having cancer and kidney ailments, the elderly, those requiring palliative care and their family members receive proper awareness sessions on how to stay safe.

