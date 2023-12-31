State Election Commission to revise voters’ lists in 25 local body wards ahead of bypolls

December 31, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The State Election Commission is revising the voters’ lists in 25 local body wards ahead of holding byelections. The draft voters lists will be published on January 1, and the final list, on January 25, State Election Commissioner A. Shajahan said.

Byelections are held to fill casual vacancies arising on account of the death of a member or his/her disqualification.

While the date is yet to be announced, the bypolls are planned to one corporation ward, four municipality wards and 20 grama panchayat wards in 10 districts. They include Vellar ward in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, Muthukad ward in the Chittoor-Thathamangalam municipal council, Chunda and East Villur in Kottakkal municipal council, and Town ward in Mattannur municipal council.

Applications

Applications for adding names to the voters lists will be accepted from January 1 to 16. Individuals who have turned 18 on or before January 1, 2024, can add their names to the lists. Applications can be filed online on http://www.lsgelection.kerala.gov.in

Applications can also be filed online for making corrections in the lists. The printouts of applications filed online for removal of names should be submitted to the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) concerned. In Corporations, the Additional Secretaries are the EROs, and in the panchayats and municipalities, the respective secretaries.

Once they are published, the draft lists can be accessed on the commission’s website (www.sec.lsgkerala.gov.in), and at the taluk and village offices and local bodies concerned.