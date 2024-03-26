State Election Commission explains the difference between it and the Election Commission of India

March 26, 2024 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

For information on the Lok Sabha elections, please contact the Election Commission of India (ECI) or the Chief Electoral Officer - Kerala, the State Election Commission advised the public on Tuesday.

The State Election Commission (SEC) said it was forced to come out with an explanation of the difference between it and the ECI as it was being flooded with calls seeking information on the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The State Election Commission (SEC) manages the electoral rolls and elections to the 1,200 local bodies - panchayats, municipalities and corporations - in the State.

On the other hand, the Election Commission of India (ECI) is responsible for elections to the Parliament and all State Assemblies and to the offices of President and Vice-President. The ECI’s responsibilities in Kerala are carried out through the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO-Kerala).

Both Commissions are Constitutional bodies and have similar responsibilities in preparing the voters’ lists and conducting elections. The District Collectors serve as the District Election Officers for both Commissions, the SEC noted in a statement.

For information on the Lok Sabha polls, visit eci.gov.in or ceo.kerala.gov.in (toll-free numbers 1950 and 1800 425 1965). The SEC maintains the website www.sec.kerala.gov.in

