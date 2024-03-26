GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

State Election Commission explains the difference between it and the Election Commission of India

March 26, 2024 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

For information on the Lok Sabha elections, please contact the Election Commission of India (ECI) or the Chief Electoral Officer - Kerala, the State Election Commission advised the public on Tuesday.

The State Election Commission (SEC) said it was forced to come out with an explanation of the difference between it and the ECI as it was being flooded with calls seeking information on the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The State Election Commission (SEC) manages the electoral rolls and elections to the 1,200 local bodies - panchayats, municipalities and corporations - in the State.

On the other hand, the Election Commission of India (ECI) is responsible for elections to the Parliament and all State Assemblies and to the offices of President and Vice-President. The ECI’s responsibilities in Kerala are carried out through the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO-Kerala).

Both Commissions are Constitutional bodies and have similar responsibilities in preparing the voters’ lists and conducting elections. The District Collectors serve as the District Election Officers for both Commissions, the SEC noted in a statement.

For information on the Lok Sabha polls, visit eci.gov.in or ceo.kerala.gov.in (toll-free numbers 1950 and 1800 425 1965). The SEC maintains the website www.sec.kerala.gov.in

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.