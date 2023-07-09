State Election Commission amends procedure for submitting election expenses of candidates

July 09, 2023 12:05 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Election expenditure details submitted by candidates contesting in local body polls will henceforth be received and examined by the secretaries of the respective local bodies. The State Election Commission has notified an amendment in this regard.

Candidates can submit the details to the secretaries of the respective grama, block, district panchayats and municipalities and Corporations from the next local body byelections onwards, State Election Commissioner M. Shajahan said.

At present, this task is being performed by the block panchayat secretaries for grama panchayats, district panchayat secretaries for block panchayats and the district collectors for district panchayats, municipalities and corporations.

From the bypolls held in November 2022 onwards, the candidates have been filing the information online. The secretaries scrutinise the details and report to the Commission.

They are expected to file the expenditure details within 30 days of the announcement of results.