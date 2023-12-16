State Education Advisory Board formed

December 16, 2023 02:56 am | Updated 02:56 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The government has issued an order constituting the State Education Advisory Board with former State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) Director J. Prasad as chairman. The board advises the government on educational policy and administration of the General Education department.

The other members are K.N. Ganesh (History); P.J. Vincent (International Relations); C. Ramakrishnan (Value Education); N.T. Sivarajan (KSTA general secretary); Gangaprasad (Science); Karivellur Murali (Finance); Anil Vallathol (Malayalam); K. Anvar Sadath (digital); I.B. Satheesh, MLA; and K.M. Sachin Dev, MLA.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT