State Education Advisory Board formed

The board advises the government on educational policy and administration of the General Education department

December 16, 2023 02:56 am | Updated 02:56 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The government has issued an order constituting the State Education Advisory Board with former State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) Director J. Prasad as chairman. The board advises the government on educational policy and administration of the General Education department.

The other members are K.N. Ganesh (History); P.J. Vincent (International Relations); C. Ramakrishnan (Value Education); N.T. Sivarajan (KSTA general secretary); Gangaprasad (Science); Karivellur Murali (Finance); Anil Vallathol (Malayalam); K. Anvar Sadath (digital); I.B. Satheesh, MLA; and K.M. Sachin Dev, MLA.

