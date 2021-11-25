State devises five-point framework for growth

Minister inaugurates TiEcon Kerala 2021

The new industrial and living environment in Kerala offers clean air, clean water and strong online connectivity in every home, to cater to the new ‘work from home’ and ‘study from home’ concepts, Minister for Industries P. Rajeev has said.

Inaugurating ‘TiEcon Kerala 2021’, he said the State had devised a five-point framework to ensure resilient and sustainable development.

Considering the global thrust on environment, social and governance (ESG), the State was adopting ESG to achieve ease of living and ease of doing business. Responsible industrial culture and investments would be assured, giving prominence to green infrastructure, including a shift towards clean fuel, high quality of life and creation of a high and affordable talent pool for start-up ecosystem, he said.

The State has taken effective steps to reduce regulatory compliance burden. Swift licensing was assured via KSWIFT portal, which was integrated with 21 departments offering 79 services. A total of 227 outdated Acts had been repealed, he said.

The Kerala MSME Facilitation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020, facilitated composite licence with a validity of five years and a statutory grievance redressal committee would take care of swifter investor facilitation. The Kochi-Bangalore Industrial Corridor would fuel big economic growth. Industrial clusters would be set up to attract investments, he added.

The theme of the conference is ‘Despite the pandemic.’