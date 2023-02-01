State delegation visits Gujarat to assess performance of LNG-powered buses

February 01, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Exploring the possibility of retrofitting the diesel-powered buses of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) with liquefied natural gas (LNG) kits in order to rein in the operational cost, a Transport department visited Gujarat and reviewed the operation of buses converted to LNG by the Gujarat Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) at Vadodara in Gujarat.

The delegation is headed by Transport Minister Antony Raju. The buses converted to LNG jointly by the Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) and a private company have an average mileage of 5.3 km. Engine noise is lesser than diesel buses, while the converted buses have more towing power than diesel-powered ones. Further, the pollution level is very less, said the KSRTC in a release here on Wednesday.

Price fluctuation

The State Transport department will hold discussions with top officials of the GSRTC after assessing the performance of the retrofitted buses. The KSRTC has asked GAIL to convert five buses to LNG-powered ones. As per the Administrative Price Mechanism (APM), prices of LNG and CNG are expected to come down in the coming days. The KSRTC will take a final call on converting the buses to LNG after monitoring the fluctuation in LNG prices.

The fuel will be provided at a 10% discount from the market price of diesel or at the same price of diesel. It will be on a contract basis for 5 years. For this, the Kerala Transport department will hold a discussion with the GAIL officials, said the Corporation.

After assessing the performance of the retrofitted buses, the Gujarat government has plans to convert about 1,500 buses to LNG. The KSRTC will send 10 drivers to Gujarat for training in LNG buses. Mr. Raju also announced that steps would be taken to start scrapping units in Kerala after visiting the scrapping units in Gujarat.

Transport Secretary Biju Prabhakar and Transport Commissioner S. Sreejith also accompanied the Minister.