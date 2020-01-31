State customises nCoV guidelines

Travellers from countries where novel coronavirus infection has been reported have to follow a set of guidelines framed by health authorities.

Amar S. Fettle, State nodal officer for H1N1, told The Hindu on Friday that the State had evolved a customised guideline that had been put on the website of the Directorate of Health Services dhs.kerala.gov.in.

“The outbreak is at the global level, hence, it will be modified accordingly,” said Dr. Fettle.

Certain steps of the protocol may change as and when a situation arises, hence it is important that the public contact the 24x7 Health Department helpline Disha at 0471 2552056 or the toll-free number 1056 for any information or help, he said.

Regarding the treatment, there is no specific drug as such. Management of the disease includes supportive measures to ensure that the patient’s health is controlled in case of other bacterial co-infections or other multi-organ problems.

Efforts are on to trace the people who may have come in contact with the confirmed infection reported from the State.

Besides, the department is also checking the itinerary of tourists who had come here earlier in the month from the regions reporting the infection.