State crosses 6,000 mark again

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

23 January 2021 19:28 IST

6,960 new cases on Saturday with test postiivity rate at 11.4%

The State has reported 6,960 new COVID-19 cases with Saturday marking the fifth consecutive day when the daily caseload remained above the 6000-mark.

The new cases were reported when 61,066 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The test positivity rate stood at 11.40%. The cumulative case burden has climbed to 8,84,242 and cumulative recoveries to 8,08,377 with 5,283 recoveries reported on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the death toll has jumped to 3,587 with 23 more recent deaths added to the official list on Saturday.

One more person has tested positive for the UK variant of the virus in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of persons diagnosed with the variant to 11. In all, 69 persons who arrived in the State from the UK tested positive for COVID-19. Of this, 45 persons have recovered.

The active case pool stands at 72,048. Of the newly reported cases, 73 persons had travelled to the State from elsewhere, while local-acquired infection accounted for 6,339 cases. In 499 cases, the source of infection could not be traced.

Ernakulam continues to top the list with 1,083 cases, followed by Kozhikode (814), Kottayam (702) and Kollam (684). Pathanamthitta reported 557 cases, Malappuram 535, Thiruvananthapuram 522, and Alappuzha 474 and Thrissur 401 cases. Kannur reported 321 cases, Wayanad 290, Idukki 256, Palakkad 234 and Kasaragod 87. In all, 49 health workers figured in Saturday’s list.

As of Saturday, 2,11,824 persons are quarantined in the State. Of this, 1,99,889 are in home/institutional quarantine while 11,935 are hospitalised. A total of 1,282 persons were admitted to hospitals on Saturday alone.