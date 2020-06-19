State crosses 3-digit mark again with 118 fresh cases

Kerala reported 118 new cases of COVID-19 and 96 recoveries on Friday, taking the number of active cases in the State to 1,380.

All except six cases are imported cases of infection, with 67 cases detected on people who had come from abroad and 45 cases in people who had come from various parts of the country.

Six cases were acquired through local transmission by people who had come into contact with known or unknown sources of infection. Three of these cases were reported in Thiruvananthapuram, while one case each was reported in Kannur, Kottayam and Wayanad.

A total of 2,912 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in the State since the outbreak began, of whom, 1,509 persons have recovered from their illness. Till date, 21 deaths have been reported.

With a chunk of the cases currently testing positive for COVID-19 being reported amongst expatriates, northern districts in the State which have a significant percentage of its population working in Gulf nations are also bearing the brunt of the outbreak.

Malappuram has the maximum number of COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at present at 226, Kannur has 123 and Kozhikode, 120, and Kasaragod, 93 cases.

Among other districts, the current cases are as follows: Palakkad (122), Thrissur ( 120), Ernakulam (115), Pathanamthitta (115), Kollam (103), Alappuzha (92), Kottayam (68), Thiruvananthapuram (44), Idukki (35) and Wayanad (22).

In various districts, 1,32,569 persons are under surveillance and quarantine, of whom, 1,914 persons who reported mild symptoms have been isolated in hospitals.

Seven new regions on Kannur district entered the hotspot list, while three regions, also in Kannur, were cleared from the list. The total number of hotspots in the State as on Friday is 112.