State, court cannot be oblivious to plight of endosulfan victims: HC

December 17, 2022 08:17 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - Kochi

The Kerala High Court has come to the aid of the family of an endosulfan victim, who died at the age of 11 years, by asking the government to write off the loans availed for her treatment, saying neither the State nor the court can be oblivious to the plight of such persons and their kin.

“Neither the State nor this court can pretend to be oblivious of the plight of the endosulfan victims and their families in Kasaragod,” Justice Arun said in his order of December 13.

As a significant portion of the loan amount was not being waived since it was availed post June 30, 2011 and also since it was availed by the maternal grandfather, the court said, “Such objections are insignificant when compared to the suffering undergone by the victim and her family”.

Ann Mariya, born in June 2005 with 80% mental retardation and multiple disabilities that rendered her immobile, was one of the thousands of victims of endosulfan use between 1978 to 2001 in 11 villages of Kasaragod district.

Till her death in April 2017, her mother and maternal grandfather struggled to provide medical aid to her and towards that also availed loans of ₹3 lakh from Canara bank and ₹69,000 from the State Bank of India.

When the banks sought repayment of the balance loan amount of ₹2.03 lakh, the family approached the Kasaragod District Collector for writing off of the same in terms of a 2014 government order introducing a debt waiver scheme for endosulfan victims.

While the Collector sent a report to the Chief Minister in 2016 informing about the decision to write off the balance loan amount, the family was informed in 2017 that only loans availed before June 30, 2011 would be considered for waiver under the scheme and, therefore, only ₹88,400 could be waived.

With the banks issuing notices demanding repayment, the victim’s mother and maternal grandfather moved the High Court seeking directives to the State to consider waiving off the entire loan amount of ₹2.03 lakh under the 2014 government order.