State count dips to 29,322 cases

03 September 2021 20:20 IST

With TPR at 17.91%, COVID continues to take lives

Kerala’s COVID-19 case graph dipped slightly and reported 29,322 new cases on Friday, when 1,63,691 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The test positivity rate (TPR) on the day was 17.91%.

ICU occupancy figures, which rose for six consecutive days, show signs of stabilising, though it might be too early to predict trends.

Current ICU occupancy of COVID patients in both public and private hospitals in the State showed a slight dip at 2,341 (2,355 on Thursday), while the number of patients requiring ventilator support dipped from 1,027 to 987 on Friday.

The State’s active case pool has risen to have 2,46,437 patients on Friday, with 22,938 patients reported to have recovered on the day.

COVID continues to take lives. The official cumulative COVID-19 case fatality in the State now stands at 21,280 with the State adding 131 deaths, most of which occurred in the past few days, to the official list of COVID deaths on Friday.

The number of patients in the State newly admitted to hospitals with COVID was 2,829 on Friday. Total hospitalisations of people with moderate or severe COVID in the State’s hospitals are also on a steady increase and now stands at 33,458.

The cumulative case burden of the State ever since the pandemic began, now stands at 41,51,455 cases.

Cases and hospitalisations are rising in all districts simultaneously and with the sole exception of Kasaragod, all districts have over 10,000 active cases. Hospitalisations have significantly risen in many of these districts, especially Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam within a short interval.

Among districts, Thrissur continues to report the highest number of new cases with 3,530 cases, Ernakulam 3,435, Kozhikode 3,344, Kollam 2,957, Malappuram 2,736, Palakkad 2,545, Alappuzha 2,086, Thiruvananthapuram 1,878, Kottayam 1,805, Kannur 1,490, Pathanamthitta 1,078, Wayanad 1,003, Idukki 961, and Kasaragod 474 cases.