State could control price surge and ensure quality food items: Minister 

July 04, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - KOLLAM

The State government could control the price surge while ensuring the quality of food items, Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil has said.

He was inaugurating the opening of the Padapanal Maveli store that was upgraded as Supplyco supermarket in Thevalakkara grama panchayat.

“Controlling price hike by ensuring fair prices is a priority of the government. In addition to the subsidy, various products are available at a discount of 5% to 30% when Maveli stores are upgraded as super markets. Currently, 13 essential items are being sold at subsidised rates in Kerala and more products will be added to the market,” said the Minister.

The Supplyco supermarket comes with modern facilities to further improve the services of the Maveli store that had been offering products at subsidised rates.

It will offer quality essential commodities at affordable prices while customers can also select from a variety of products. Sujith Vijayan Pillai, MLA, presided over the event and Thevalakkara grama panchayat president S. Sindhu, district panchayat member S. Soman, Chavara block panchayat member Saji Anil, Thevalakkara gram panchayat member Shemeena Tahir, Supplyco regional manager Jalaja G.S. Rani, and political party leaders and officials were present.