State completes formulation of micro plans to eradicate extreme poverty

April 24, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The government is determined to free the State from poverty and ensure a better standard of living for its people through a slew of short-term and long-term projects, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Addressing the State-level completion of a micro-plan formulation to eradicate extreme poverty and the completion of the ‘Avakasham Athivegam’ programme at Pathanamthitta on Monday, Mr. Vijayan said the works for eradication of extreme poverty had been classified into immediate, short-term, and long-term.

One of the things that needed to be done quickly in this direction was the distribution of various possession documents. As a part of it, steps were taken to provide the right documents to every family under the ‘Avakasham Athivegam’ scheme.

Documents provided

Under the scheme, 2,553 families got ration cards while 3,125 people got Aadhaar cards and another 3,174 people got election identity cards. Social security pension was granted to 887 extremely poor people, 1,281 people have been provided with health insurance card, 777 people with bank account and 1,174 people with employment guarantee card, he said.

He also announced the completion of micro-plan formulations to lift 64,006 families out of extreme poverty and the fast-track programme to provide documents to these families.

Local Self-Governments Minister M.B. Rajesh presided. Food and civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil distributed ration cards.