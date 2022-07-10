‘State committed to protect fishermen’

The State government is committed to protecting fishermen, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

Speaking after inaugurating a workshop organised by Kerala State Fishermen Federation (affiliated to CITU) here on Sunday, Mr. Sivankutty said steps had been taken through labour welfare schemes to help those who lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020-21.

The goal of the Left Democratic Government (LDF) was to take all possible steps to protect employment in the unorganised traditional sector, said Mr Sivankutty. The State had a government that carried out the responsibilities entrusted to it with great will power even during the time of crisis. The LDF was also carrying forward the development and welfare activities without any compromise, said the Minister.