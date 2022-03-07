State clocks 1,223 cases

Active case pool in Kerala has been shrinking

Kerala reported 1,223 new COVID-19 cases on Monday when 23,641 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Active case pool in Kerala has been shrinking. As on Monday, the total number of COVID patients in the State (active cases) is 12,868. A total of 2,424 persons were reported to have recovered from the disease on Sunday. About 10% of the active cases are currently hospitalised.

The number of persons hospitalised with COVID-19 in the State is dwindling and on Monday, the total number of patients admitted with moderate or severe COVID in hospitals in the State was 1,233. New hospital admissions on the day was 181.

The current ICU occupancy of COVID patients in both public and private hospitals in the State has dipped substantially and now stands at 245. The ventilator occupancy is more or less stable at 88.

On Monday, the State declared 24 COVID deaths, of which four occurred within the last 24 hours and 20 were deaths that occurred in the last few days but which were declared only in the last 24 hours.

The State also added 59 pending COVID deaths to the official list of COVID fatalities. These are deaths that have now been accepted as COVID deaths by the government as per the new guidelines of the Centre and following the appeals filed by families.

In all, the official cumulative COVID-19 case fatality in the State rose to 66,263. Of these, 30,665 (46.2%) deaths were added after October 2021, following the death reconciliation exercise.

The State’s cumulative COVID-19 burden now stands at 65,13,312 cases.

Among districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of new cases with 227 cases, Thiruvananthapuram 148, Kottayam 128, Thrissur 114, Kollam 110, Kozhikode 99, Idukki 82, Pathanamthitta 71, Kannur 57, Palakkad 53, Malappuram 44, Alappuzha 39, Wayanad 28, and Kasaragod 23 cases.