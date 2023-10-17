State, Centre should intervene to bring body of man who died in Ireland: T.N. Prathapan

October 17, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - Thrissur

T.N. Prathapan, MP, has sought urgent intervention of the State and the Central governments to bring home the body of Vincent Chittilappilly of Karuvannur, who died in Ireland.

In a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Union Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar, he urged necessary steps to bring Vincent’s body to his homeland.

He also urged the Chief Minister to return the deceased’s deposit from the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank as his family is facing a financial crisis. Vincent had deposited his entire savings in the Karuvannur bank, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.