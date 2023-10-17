ADVERTISEMENT

State, Centre should intervene to bring body of man who died in Ireland: T.N. Prathapan

October 17, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - Thrissur

Necessary steps should be taken to bring Vincent’s body to his homeland, urges the MP in his letter to the Chief Minister and Union Minister of External Affairs

The Hindu Bureau

T.N. Prathapan, MP, has sought urgent intervention of the State and the Central governments to bring home the body of Vincent Chittilappilly of Karuvannur, who died in Ireland.

In a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Union Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar, he urged necessary steps to bring Vincent’s body to his homeland.

He also urged the Chief Minister to return the deceased’s deposit from the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank as his family is facing a financial crisis. Vincent had deposited his entire savings in the Karuvannur bank, he said.

