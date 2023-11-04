ADVERTISEMENT

State CBSE school festival in Kalady from Nov. 24

November 04, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - KOCHI

About 10,000 students from nearly 2,900 schools will participate in various competitions

The Hindu Bureau

The State youth festival of CBSE schools will be held at Sree Sarada Vidyalaya, Kalady, near here, from November 24 to 26.

About 10,000 students from nearly 2,900 schools will participate in various competitions. Actor Mohanlal released the logo of the three-day event on Saturday. Actor Navya Nair; Benny Behanan, MP; MLAs Roji M. John and Anwar Sadath; and S. Suhas, Managing Director of Cochin International Airport Ltd; will attend the inaugural function on November 24, according to a release issued by the organisers.

25 venues

The festival will be held at 25 venues. Besides the Sree Sarada Vidyalaya, the venues include Adi Shankara Engineering College, Sree Sankara Arts and Science College, and Adi Sankara Training College. The event is being organised jointly by the Confederation of Kerala Sahodayas and the Kerala CBSE School Management Association, it said.

