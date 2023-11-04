HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

State CBSE school festival in Kalady from Nov. 24

About 10,000 students from nearly 2,900 schools will participate in various competitions

November 04, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The State youth festival of CBSE schools will be held at Sree Sarada Vidyalaya, Kalady, near here, from November 24 to 26.

About 10,000 students from nearly 2,900 schools will participate in various competitions. Actor Mohanlal released the logo of the three-day event on Saturday. Actor Navya Nair; Benny Behanan, MP; MLAs Roji M. John and Anwar Sadath; and S. Suhas, Managing Director of Cochin International Airport Ltd; will attend the inaugural function on November 24, according to a release issued by the organisers.

25 venues

The festival will be held at 25 venues. Besides the Sree Sarada Vidyalaya, the venues include Adi Shankara Engineering College, Sree Sankara Arts and Science College, and Adi Sankara Training College. The event is being organised jointly by the Confederation of Kerala Sahodayas and the Kerala CBSE School Management Association, it said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.