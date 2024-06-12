State cannot directly intervene in NEET-UG issue, says R. Bindu

The State government cannot directly intervene in the issue of the alleged irregularities surrounding the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) as it was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu said in the Assembly on Wednesday. The government has already written to the Union Education Minister and the Secretary (Higher Education), Ministry of Education expressing the State’s concerns taking into consideration the widespread apprehensions of students and parents in the State.

She was replying to a submission by P.C. Vishnunath, who sought to know the steps taken by the State government regarding the irregularities surrounding NEET.

The government has expressed its concerns to the Centre about NEET losing its sanctity and validity because of the alleged irregularities in its conduct and in the awarding of marks and the need for conducting a comprehensive inquiry.

The NTA began conducting the medical entrance test from 2013. From 2016, the office of the State Controller of Entrance Examinations has been restricted only till the allotment of seats. The Minister pointed out that this year, for the first time, the said office had conducted the State entrance exam to the Engineering and Pharmacy courses online in a faultless manner.

