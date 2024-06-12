ADVERTISEMENT

State cannot directly intervene in NEET-UG issue, says R. Bindu

Published - June 12, 2024 08:27 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The State government cannot directly intervene in the issue of the alleged irregularities surrounding the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) as it was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu said in the Assembly on Wednesday. The government has already written to the Union Education Minister and the Secretary (Higher Education), Ministry of Education expressing the State’s concerns taking into consideration the widespread apprehensions of students and parents in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

She was replying to a submission by P.C. Vishnunath, who sought to know the steps taken by the State government regarding the irregularities surrounding NEET.

The government has expressed its concerns to the Centre about NEET losing its sanctity and validity because of the alleged irregularities in its conduct and in the awarding of marks and the need for conducting a comprehensive inquiry.

The NTA began conducting the medical entrance test from 2013. From 2016, the office of the State Controller of Entrance Examinations has been restricted only till the allotment of seats. The Minister pointed out that this year, for the first time, the said office had conducted the State entrance exam to the Engineering and Pharmacy courses online in a faultless manner.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US