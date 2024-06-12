GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

State cannot directly intervene in NEET-UG issue, says R. Bindu

Published - June 12, 2024 08:27 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The State government cannot directly intervene in the issue of the alleged irregularities surrounding the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) as it was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu said in the Assembly on Wednesday. The government has already written to the Union Education Minister and the Secretary (Higher Education), Ministry of Education expressing the State’s concerns taking into consideration the widespread apprehensions of students and parents in the State.

She was replying to a submission by P.C. Vishnunath, who sought to know the steps taken by the State government regarding the irregularities surrounding NEET.

The government has expressed its concerns to the Centre about NEET losing its sanctity and validity because of the alleged irregularities in its conduct and in the awarding of marks and the need for conducting a comprehensive inquiry.

The NTA began conducting the medical entrance test from 2013. From 2016, the office of the State Controller of Entrance Examinations has been restricted only till the allotment of seats. The Minister pointed out that this year, for the first time, the said office had conducted the State entrance exam to the Engineering and Pharmacy courses online in a faultless manner.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.