State candidates do well in Civil Services exam

Thiruvananthapuram

04 August 2020 23:54 IST

Two doctors, a fireman, and a visually challenged PhD scholar are among successful candidates

Two doctors, a fireman, and a visually challenged PhD scholar are among those who have cleared the Civil Services Examination 2019 from the State.

Aswathy Srinivas, a doctor and native of Kollam, secured the 40th rank in the examination. Arun S. Nair, also a doctor from Kollam, secured the 55th rank.

A number of candidates from the State figure in the top 100 ranks. Safna Nazarudeen of Peyad, Thiruvananthapuram, secured the 45th rank, Yashni Nagarajan got the 57th rank, and Surya Theja 76th rank.

Advertising

Advertising

Nidhin K. Biju of Thiruvalla got the 89th rank, Devi Nandana A.V. of Mannanthala here got the 92nd rank, and Archana P.P. of Payyannur the 99th rank.

Asish Das of Kollam who secured the 291st rank is a Fire and Rescue Services employee in Kollam. Gokul S. of Thirumala here, a visually challenged PhD scholar at the Institute of English, Karyavattom, secured the 804th rank.

Aswathy Srinivas, who did her MBBS from Sree Gokulam Medical College, is happy at securing the 40th rank.Her parents – father P. Srinivasan and mother Leena Srinivasan – were government servants, so a career in the Civil Services was a subconscious decision for sure, she says. Initially, Aswathy took the self-study route, but it did not work out well for her. Then, she joined an IAS coaching institute in 2017 and they guided her throughout.

Though her general science papers went well, Aswathy was a bit tense about her optional – medical science – as it is considered a bit tough. The main struggle was to maintain a balance between general science and medical science, she says. But she did crack the examinations. This is her fourth attempt. She had appeared for the prelims and mains earlier, but it was the first time that she had reached the interview stage.

“Personally, I found clearing the prelims was the most difficult. The interview board was cordial and welcoming. So, it went off fine,” says Aswathy, whose first preference is the IAS.