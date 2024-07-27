State brings in QR code registration for inland vessels from August 1

ADVERTISEMENT

The State government has introduced QR code registration for inland vessels, including houseboats, operating in the State. An electronic portal has been set up to facilitate the registration and survey of inland mechanised vessels operating in the State by the Kerala Maritime Board. From August 1, the registration and survey process of all mechanised inland water vessels, including houseboats, in Kerala will be possible only through this portal, said Kerala Maritime Board chairman N.S. Pillai.

The portal is part of the steps taken by the State government under the aegis of the board to ensure the safety of all vessels operating in the State based on the new Inland Vessels Act, 2021. This is expected to eliminate all illegal activities in this sector. A registration number with QR code is provided for the vessels registered through the portal. Passengers and inspection officials will get all information regarding the vessels, including passenger capacity, by scanning the QR code. Kerala is the first State to develop such an online system based on the new Inland Vessels Act, 2021, said officials.

The process of transferring the details of the already registered vessels to the portal is progressing rapidly. The annual survey of these vessels can be conducted only through the portal. With the functioning of the full-fledged portal, illegal vessels operating in a region can be easily detected and action cam be initiated.

The board will launch its speed boats next month to strengthen enforcement activities across the State. Steps are also taken for holding the enforcement measures through the electronic platform. The initiative is aimed at curbing illegal practices and recurring boat accidents in the State, Mr. Pillai.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.