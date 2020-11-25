State briefs PM about its COVID control strategy

Thiruvananthapuram

25 November 2020 00:50 IST

The successful strategies adopted by the State in controlling COVID-19, the decreasing trend in new cases, and the low case fatality rate of 0.4% in Kerala have all been briefed at the meeting on COVID-19 held via videoconferencing with the Prime Minister on Tuesday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

The coordinated efforts between the State Health department, local bodies and other socio-political institutions in the State, the effective strategy of early detection, isolation and treatment, and contact tracing as well as the efficiency and preparedness of the State’s health system had helped the State manage the pandemic well.

The active case pool in the State had been on a steady decline and the test positivity rate too was going down, he said.

Mr. Vijayan said that some financial concerns of the State had also been brought to the PM’s notice. He had appealed for avoiding any delay in releasing the State’s GST compensation and that the 15th Finance Commission’s recommendations be made only after taking into consideration the State’s requirements.

Mr. Vijayan said that he had also sought more flexibility for the State in utilising the State Disaster Response Fund and that Central assistance be provided to States for giving relief to the deserving families of those who died of COVID-19.