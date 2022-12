December 24, 2022 09:40 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The External Affairs Ministry is closely watching the developments in connection with the murders of Malayali nurse Anju Ashok and her children in Northamptonshire, the U.K., Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan has said. Mr. Muraleedharan contacted the Indian High Commission in the U.K., a statement issued by the Minister said on Saturday. He also spoke to Anju’s family members in Kerala and offered them all support from the Central government.

