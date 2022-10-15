State Biodiversity Board announces Haritha Gramam project to propagate local plant varieties and conserve endangered species

Scheme to be implemented through biodiversity management committees of local bodies

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
October 15, 2022 18:33 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

At a time when rapid urbanisation and other forms of human activities are posing a threat to plant biodiversity, the Kerala State Biodiversity Board (KSBB) is making an effort to conserve and popularise locally important as well as endangered species with help from local bodies.

The board has announced ‘Haritha Gramam’ (Village Forest), a project designed for decentralised biodiversity conservation which will be implemented through the biodiversity management committees (BMC) of the local bodies.

As the name suggests, the aim is to create tiny 'forests' in public land and school compounds by planting fruit trees. Additionally, these green lungs will feature endangered plant species from the Kerala part of the biodiversity-rich Western Ghats region, KSBB said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Each 'Haritha Gramam' should cover at least 10 cents of land. Only plants/trees found locally and species that are considered threatened in Kerala should be selected for planting. The village forests will be created and managed with the help of the Kudumbashree units and Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) workers.

“One aim is to protect and propagate locally relevant species. We have prepared a list of the endangered species that can be included using the red data book prepared by the Jawaharlal Nehru Tropical Botanic Garden and Research Institute (JNTBGRI),’‘ KSBB member secretary Santhosh Kumar A. V. said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Earlier this year, a JNTBGRI research team had prepared a first-of-its-kind Red Data Book listing critically endangered, endangered and vulnerable plants in Kerala under a project funded by the KSBB.

In addition to propagating important fruit trees and plants, the ‘Haritha Gramam’ scheme is also meant to improve awareness about locally available plants among the public.

The KSBB has asked BMCs interested in participating in the scheme by November 30.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
nature
forests

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app