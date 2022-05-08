State biocontrol lab gets Central registration

First govt. facility in Kerala to get CIB&RC registration

The Central Insecticides Board & Registration Committee (CIB&RC) has granted permanent registration to the State Bio Control Laboratory (SBCL) under the Agriculture department.

With this, the lab at Mannuthy, Thrissur, has become the first government facility in Kerala to be granted the CIB&RC registration, a statement said.

The SBCL was established in 2000 for the mass culturing of biocontrol agents and their distribution to farmers. Biocontrol agents are eco-friendly solutions for crop and yield improvement and pest management.

Products

The SBCL is engaged in the commercial production of biocontrol agents such as Pseudomonos fluorescens, Trichoderma viride, Trichocards, Beauveria, Verticillium and chitin-enriched Pseudomonas fluorescens, Entomopathogenic Nematodes (EPN), Bacillus thuringiensis and Pochonia.

The SBCL has won the CIB RC registration for the production and distribution of Pseudomonos fluorescens and Trichoderma viride in October 2021.

The SBCL has urged farmers to use recognised biocontrol products as quality is key to effective pest management.