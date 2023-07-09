State bids adieu to the businessman who helped Malayalam films rise and shine

July 09, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST

K. Ravindranathan Nair’s last rites were held at Kollam Public Library on Sunday and the funeral with complete State honours was attended by a large crowd that included Ministers, film personalities, and socio-cultural leaders

People from various walks of life gathered at Kollam Public Library on Sunday to pay their last respects to veteran industrialist and renowned film producer K. Ravindranathan Nair who passed away on Saturday.

His last rites were held on the library premises that he had built and the funeral with complete State honours was attended by a large crowd that included Ministers, film personalities, and socio-cultural leaders.

District Collector Afsana Parveen paid tributes on behalf of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. His body was brought to the library from his home for the public to pay homage and his cremation was held in the presence of a large number of people that included Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal and Minister for Fisheries, Culture and Youth Affairs Saji Cherian.

Minister Saji Cherian remembered him as an exceptional personality in the history of Malayalm cinema who made immense contributions to the growth of parellel cinema. A towering personality in the socio-cultural forums of Kollam, Ravindranathan Nair passed away at his home in Kollam on Sunday due to age-related ailments.

Popularly known as ‘Achani Ravi’ and ‘General Pictures Ravi’ for producing several new wave films, he is also the recipient of prestigious J.C. Daniel Award for his contributions to Malayalam cinema. He had worked with master filmmakers like G. Aravindan and Adoor Gopalakrishnan to produce several critically acclaimed films under the banner of ‘General Pictures’ and his films had bagged around 18 State and National awards in different categories.

A prominent industrialist and exporter from the district, Quilon Public Library and Research Centre, Sopnam auditorium, and Quilon Art Gallery, are among his many contributions.