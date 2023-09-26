State being ruled by NDA-LDF alliance govt.: Satheesan

September 26, 2023 11:16 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST

The State is being ruled by an NDA-LDF alliance government, according to Leader of the Opposition V. D. Satheesan.

The Chief Minister and the CPI(M) leadership should explain how JDS, a constituent of NDA, is remaining a part of the LDF and the Cabinet, he said in a statement here on Tuesday.

Even after the JDS announced formally that it is joining the NDA alliance led by the BJP, the JDS representative continues to be a Minister in the Pinarayi government. It is strange that the Chief Minister who is always eloquent about his anti-BJP sentiments and the LDF has refused to make their stand clear on the matter, Mr. Satheesan, said.

The CPI(M)’s decision not to have its representative on the grand alliance INDIA, formed by all Opposition political parties, should be seen as the CPI(M) acceding to the demands of its Kerala wing. It should be seen if the compromise reached in the corruption scandals that Pinarayi government is involved in or Mr.Vijayan’s subservience to Prime Minister Modi is what has prompted CPIM) Kerala to put pressure on their Central leadership, he added.

The CPI (M) leadership has no right to run its tirade against the BJP as long as the NDA constituent JDS is a part of their government, Mr. Satheesan said in his statement.